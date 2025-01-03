5 changes for 2025: Luxury senior living

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. A proposed design showing the facility’s independent living, memory care and assisted living spaces, as well as parking.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Mountain Brook in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including plans to develop a luxury senior living development.

In September, the council approved the rezoning of a parcel of land at 2900 Cahaba Road from local business to a planned unit development (PUD) for a luxury senior living facility.

The 190,000-square-foot facility will feature 162 dwelling units, which the developer reduced from the originally planned 166 after hearing public concerns. They also pushed the building farther back from Cahaba Road and lowered it one story after citizens said the original building plan would ruin the ambiance of Mountain Brook Village.

Developers also added more brick features to the exterior in order to better match the village architecture. Of the 162 units, 98 will be for independent individuals, 32 will be assisted living and 32 will house those who need full-time care.

City manager Sam Gaston said construction may begin in the spring or summer of 2025.

