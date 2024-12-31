5 changes for 2025: Roundabouts

× Expand Photo courtesy of ALDOT Mountain Brook Village will see two new roundabouts constructed in 2025 to assist with traffic congestion of the US-280 off ramp, Cahaba Road, Chester Road and Lane Park Road near the Birmingham Zoo.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Mountain Brook in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including plans to build a new roundabouts to ease traffic around U.S. 280.

The city plans to build roundabouts near the Birmingham Zoo at the intersection of the U.S. 280 ramps, Cahaba Road, Lane Park Road and Culver Road.

The project includes two roundabouts adjacent to each other: a smaller traffic circle that would connect U.S. 280 with Cahaba Road and Culver Road and would lead a transition into the second, larger circle, which would connect U.S. 280 with Cahaba Road and Lane Park Road, as well as the Lane Parke developments.

“The long-anticipated roundabout projects should start in early January and hopefully be done by maybe August, we hope,” said City Manager Sam Gaston. “That will certainly help the traffic situation there, when all those roads meet at one place, with the zoo traffic, the Botanical Gardens, Lane Park and Mountain Brook Village. So we're excited about that.”

Spire Energy started work in early November last year to relocate a pipeline at the intersection of Cahaba Road and Lane Park Road in preparation for the project.

The roundabout project is a joint effort between Mountain Brook, the city of Birmingham and the Alabama Department of Transportation. The three entities have agreed to share the cost of the project.

Much of the construction will be done at night to avoid daytime lane closures during the week, and the intersection will remain open to traffic at all times.

Upon completion, this project will create a gateway into the city, with landscaping and lighting improvements surrounding the roundabouts.