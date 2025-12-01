December 2025 Mountain Brook events guide

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN ALUMNI CHOIR’S CAROL SERVICE

When: Live on Friday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., then rebroadcast Monday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. on Alabama Public Television

Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road

Details: Celebrate the annual Christmas Carol Service by the Alumni Choir of Birmingham-Southern College. Join director James Bagwell and organist Richard Charles Phillips, along with the singers, for a beautiful selection of favorite music selected from previous carol services at Forward, Ever – Always: BSC’s 89th Service of Lessons and Carols.

Cost: Free

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! (1966)

When: Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Where: O’Neal Public Library, 50 Oak St.

Details: Mark your calendar for Family Night at the library, featuring the beloved animated classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” This 1966 holiday TV special is about a green grump who plots to steal Christmas from the town of Whoville. It’s followed by a surprise visit from Mrs. Claus. Guests are encouraged to arrive a little early for a light, complimentary dinner at 5:15 p.m., making it an easy and fun outing for all ages.

Cost: Free

SAMFORD CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR

When: Thursday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m.

Where: Various homes, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills

Details: Samford University Legacy League hosts its 15th annual holiday tour of homes. Proceeds will provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

Cost: $40-$50. Advance tickets required.

Web: www2.samford.edu/homeTour

CAR PARADE AND MENORAH LIGHTING

When: Sunday, Dec. 21. Line-up at 4 p.m. for a 4:45 p.m. departure.

Where: Starts at Chabad of Alabama, 3040 Overton Road and ends at Vestavia Hills City Hall

Details: Chabad of Alabama in Mountain Brook is hosting a car menorah parade. Vehicles topped with glowing menorahs will make their way to Vestavia Hills City Hall for a public menorah lighting. Each vehicle will receive a magnetic car menorah or Chanukah flag.

Cost: Suggested donation

$25 per vehicle

Web: Registration required, chabadofalabama.com

SOLO PERFORMANCE OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL

When: Friday, Dec. 19, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Steeple Arts Academy, 36 Church St.

Details: Charles Dickens’ holiday ghost story classic is presented as a one-man show by Mark Cabus at Central Alabama Theater, with support from The RPM Group of Merrill Lynch. Audience members will be encouraged to engage imagination with the crowd and experience an age-old tradition made new and fresh.

Cost: From $23.18

Web: cat-christmascarol2025.eventbrite.com

CANTERBURY CHRISTMAS CHILI COOKOFF

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road

Details: Taste, vote or enter your best pot of chili to compete for fun prizes. Enjoy chili, grilled cheese, games and Christmas cheer, all while supporting the Jackson Olin High School feeding program.

Cost: $10 adults, $7 kids and youth, $30 family max. To enter your chili in the cookoff, a $20 registration fee is due by Dec. 10.

Web: canterburyumc.org/event/canterbury-christmas-chili-cookoff

O’NEAL LIBRARY