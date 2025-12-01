December 2025 Mountain Brook events guide

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN ALUMNI CHOIR’S CAROL SERVICE
When: Live on Friday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., then rebroadcast Monday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. on Alabama Public Television
Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road
Details: Celebrate the annual Christmas Carol Service by the Alumni Choir of Birmingham-Southern College. Join director James Bagwell and organist Richard Charles Phillips, along with the singers, for a beautiful selection of favorite music selected from previous carol services at Forward, Ever – Always: BSC’s 89th Service of Lessons and Carols.
Cost: Free
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! (1966)
When: Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m.
Where: O’Neal Public Library, 50 Oak St.
Details: Mark your calendar for Family Night at the library, featuring the beloved animated classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” This 1966 holiday TV special is about a green grump who plots to steal Christmas from the town of Whoville. It’s followed by a surprise visit from Mrs. Claus. Guests are encouraged to arrive a little early for a light, complimentary dinner at 5:15 p.m., making it an easy and fun outing for all ages.
Cost: Free
SAMFORD CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR
When: Thursday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m.
Where: Various homes, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills
Details: Samford University Legacy League hosts its 15th annual holiday tour of homes. Proceeds will provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.
Cost: $40-$50. Advance tickets required.
Web: www2.samford.edu/homeTour
CAR PARADE AND MENORAH LIGHTING
When: Sunday, Dec. 21. Line-up at 4 p.m. for a 4:45 p.m. departure.
Where: Starts at Chabad of Alabama, 3040 Overton Road and ends at Vestavia Hills City Hall
Details: Chabad of Alabama in Mountain Brook is hosting a car menorah parade. Vehicles topped with glowing menorahs will make their way to Vestavia Hills City Hall for a public menorah lighting. Each vehicle will receive a magnetic car menorah or Chanukah flag.
Cost: Suggested donation
$25 per vehicle
Web: Registration required, chabadofalabama.com
SOLO PERFORMANCE OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL
When: Friday, Dec. 19, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Steeple Arts Academy, 36 Church St.
Details: Charles Dickens’ holiday ghost story classic is presented as a one-man show by Mark Cabus at Central Alabama Theater, with support from The RPM Group of Merrill Lynch. Audience members will be encouraged to engage imagination with the crowd and experience an age-old tradition made new and fresh.
Cost: From $23.18
Web: cat-christmascarol2025.eventbrite.com
CANTERBURY CHRISTMAS CHILI COOKOFF
When: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road
Details: Taste, vote or enter your best pot of chili to compete for fun prizes. Enjoy chili, grilled cheese, games and Christmas cheer, all while supporting the Jackson Olin High School feeding program.
Cost: $10 adults, $7 kids and youth, $30 family max. To enter your chili in the cookoff, a $20 registration fee is due by Dec. 10.
Web: canterburyumc.org/event/canterbury-christmas-chili-cookoff
O’NEAL LIBRARY
- Dec. 1: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m.-noon.
- Dec. 2: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.
- Dec. 2: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m. Writing prompts.
- Dec. 6: Jane Austen Matinee, “You Have Bewitched Me, Body and Soul,” 3-5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 8: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m.-noon.
- Dec. 9: The Bookies discuss “The Antidote” by Karen Russell, 10-11:30 a.m. Book group meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the library conference room. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
- Dec. 9: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.
- Dec. 10: Winecraft: Embossed Foil Ornaments with Dabble Arts Studio, 6-8 p.m.
- Dec. 11: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m. Writing prompts.
- Dec. 15: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m.-noon.
- Dec. 15: Exam breaks, 3-6 p.m. Teens can study and get through finals week while enjoying free snacks, extra tables and more.
- Dec. 16: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.
- Dec. 16-18: Exam breaks, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Teens can study and get through finals week while enjoying free snacks, extra tables and more.
- Dec. 24-25: Library closed for Christmas
- Dec. 29: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m.-noon.
- Dec. 30: Books & Beyond Club, 6:30-8 p.m. Book clubbing outside the box.