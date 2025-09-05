A weekend of style, design and botanical beauty: Antiques at the Gardens returns for its 19th year

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photos. Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is Oct. 2-3 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photos. Antiques at the Garden, the annual event at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, is Oct. 2-3 and benefits educational programs at the Gardens. The event features an indoor exhibit of art and antiques, all for sale, as well as several private events. Prev Next

The beloved fall tradition Antiques at the Gardens returns to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens October 2-3 for its 19th year, offering a weekend that blends high design with nature’s beauty, right here in Mountain Brook. All while supporting one of Birmingham’s most treasured public spaces.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Antiques at the Gardens (AATG) serves as the nonprofit’s primary fundraiser. Proceeds from the event go directly toward the maintenance and development of the gardens, along with the organization’s year-round educational programming that serves students of all ages.

“This event is vitally important to the work we do at the Gardens,” said Sarah Slaughter, co-chair of the Antiques at the Gardens and board member to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. “We’re so thankful for the support we receive from the Birmingham community, it allows us to reach more people and continue to be the restorative, beautiful place we’re known for.”

Now a destination show with a growing regional and national reputation, AATG is known not only for its high-quality vendors and speakers but also for its hospitality and unique setting among the Gardens’ scenic trails and cultivated landscapes. This year’s event continues the legacy of pairing exceptional antiques and design with inspiring surroundings.

The weekend kicks off with a Gala on Thursday night, setting the stage for a packed schedule that includes speakers, lectures and vendor showcases throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Both morning and afternoon talks are scheduled each day, and guests can pre-purchase lunch to enjoy between sessions.

This year’s premier antiques show includes talks from floral designers, architects, landscape architects and internationally acclaimed interior designers.

However, the show offers more than what’s inside the walls of the main building. Attendees are encouraged to spend time outdoors and soak in the natural beauty of the Gardens. “My hope is that guests will also take a moment to walk in the gardens and drink in the beauty. The recently revamped Southern Living Garden is a highlight, and I always love the Kaul Wildflower Garden and The Fern Glade for quiet contemplation,” Slaughter said.

Volunteer support also plays a key role in the event’s success where Slaughter confirmed that this event is truly a team effort, expressing gratitude for the over 150 volunteers and staff who help to bring the event to life. She also acknowledged the generous contributions of sponsors, including Schumacher (fabric sponsor), 1919 Investment Counsel and Fidelity Investments (presenting sponsors), and gala sponsors Jones Walker LLP and ServisFirst Bank.

“We do all this against the natural backdrop of the lovely and beloved gardens, and it creates a weekend that is a feast for the eyes and that we hope inspires creativity,” Slaugher said.

Slaugher confirmed that sponsorship-level donations of $1,000 and above are available now through the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens website at bbgardens.org. Tickets for the Gala, speaker lectures, and other special events will go on sale in mid-August via the same site. For updates, follow @antiquesgardensbham on Instagram.

Whether for the antiques, the speakers, or the scenery, Antiques at the Gardens promises a weekend of inspiration that benefits the heart of Birmingham’s green space.