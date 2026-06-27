Acclaimed biologist David Haskell explores the remarkable history of flowering plants

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will welcome acclaimed author and biologist David Haskell on Wednesday, July 8, for a presentation on his latest book, "How Flowers Made Our World."

The program will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will explore the extraordinary influence flowering plants have had on Earth's ecosystems, climate and the evolution of life.

Drawing on the latest scientific research, Haskell will examine how flowering plants such as magnolias, orchids and roses, along with lesser-known species like seagrasses, have transformed environmental challenges into opportunities for renewal through remarkable genetic adaptability.

According to Haskell, that evolutionary flexibility enabled flowering plants to create and sustain some of the world's most important ecosystems, including rain forests, prairies, savannas and coastal environments. His presentation will explore how these plants continue to shape both the natural world and human civilization.

Haskell is an award-winning author whose work blends science, ecology and storytelling to help readers better understand humanity's relationship with nature.

Admission is $15 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/david-haskell-presents-how-flowers-made-our-world.