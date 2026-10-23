Adam Bomar up for appointment as Mountain Brook's next fire chief Monday

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Adam Bomar is for appointment as Mountain Brook's new fire chief on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday, Oct. 26, is scheduled to consider its official appointment of Adam Bomar as the city’s new fire chief.

Bomar has been in the fire service for 18 years and been with the Mountain Brook Fire Department for 14 years and currently is serving as a battalion chief. He will be replacing Chris Mullins, who is retiring Nov. 1 after 33 years in the fire service and three decades with Mountain Brook.

City Manager Steve Boone said an interview panel made of up himself, Assistant City Manager Jennifer Cornett, Mayor Graham Smith and council members Gerald Garner and Lloyd Shelton selected Bomar out of three or four finalists they interviewed.

The City Council informally has signed off on Bomar and will be making his appointment official on Monday, Boone said.

In other business Monday, police Chief Thomas Boulware is scheduled to present information about a proposed three-way stop sign at Pine Mountain Road and Round Forest Drive. The stop signs were recommended by a traffic study done by Skipper Consulting after some residents in the area asked that Round Forest Drive be closed off at the Irondale city limits.

The consulting firm determined closing the road was not merited but that there was enough of an increase in traffic there and sight distances that merited the three-way stop sign. Some residents have written city officials to oppose the three-way stop sign, saying it is unnecessary and there is no consensus in the neighborhood.

But another residents wrote in favor of the three-way stop sign and asked the City Council to consider a stop sign at Battery Lane as well.

The City Council has a work session scheduled at 6:15 p.m. and an action meeting at 7 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall. See the agenda and supporting documents for both the work session and action meeting here.