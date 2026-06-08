Additional tickets released for Allen Levi keynote at Engage Learning Conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Mountain Brook Schools has released 70 additional tickets for community members to attend a keynote presentation by New York Times bestselling author Allen Levi on June 10 at Mountain Brook High School.

Levi will speak at 2:15 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center as the closing keynote speaker for the district's Engage Learning Conference, a professional development event that brings together educators from across Alabama and beyond. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m.

The author of "Theo of Golden," one of the nation's top-selling books during the past six months, Levi is known for writing about the impact of kindness, relationships and community connections. School officials said those themes closely align with the values Mountain Brook Schools seeks to cultivate among students and families.

The district previously announced 250 community tickets for the event and has now expanded capacity by adding 70 more seats due to interest from the public.

While the Engage Learning Conference itself is sold out, community members can still attend Levi's keynote presentation. Tickets are $25 and are available at successfund.com/mbsallenlevi.

School leaders said they expect Levi's message to resonate not only with educators but also with parents, grandparents, business leaders and others interested in strengthening communities through meaningful relationships.