Aesthetic room decorating workshop for teens set at O’Neal Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Wind Horse School of Feng Shui

O’Neal Library will host Aesthetic Room Decorating with Katie Rogers on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Conference Room.

The two-hour workshop is designed for teens in grades 7-12 and will be led by feng shui consultant and artist Katie Rogers of the Wind Horse School of Feng Shui. Rogers will guide participants through practical ways to transform their bedrooms into spaces that support relaxation, creativity and productivity.

During the session, teens will learn how color, furniture placement and art choices influence how a room feels and functions. Rogers will introduce the fundamentals of feng shui, often described as “the art of placement,” and show how personal style can be aligned with practical design. Activities will include drawing simple floor plans, rearranging layouts to improve flow, creating aesthetic mood boards and finding decorating inspiration rooted in feng shui principles.

Participants are encouraged to prepare by thinking about how they use their rooms, what they would like to improve, and by bringing measurements and photos of their space. Free muffins and hot cocoa will be provided during the workshop.

Rogers is based in Birmingham and offers feng shui consultations worldwide. She is the founder of the Wind Horse School of Feng Shui, which provides both personal transformation programs and certification training.

The program is free, and registration is appreciated. For more information or to register, visit oneallibrary.org/event/15277799.