Agenda for Sept. 8 City Council meeting

city council agenda
MEETING AGENDA
MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBER (A-108)
56 CHURCH STREET
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213
SEPTEMBER 8, 2025, 7:00 P.M.
___________
- Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation.
- Parkinson Awareness Day Proclamation.
- Proclamation requesting the City of Mountain Brook to illuminate the City fountain red in honor of the Parkinson’s Tulip Gala.
- Approval of the minutes of the August 11, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.
- Approval of the minutes of the August 15, 2025 special meeting of the City Council.
- Consideration: Resolution reaffirming the City’s 2024 Storm Water Management Program Plan.
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the execution of the service agreement with the Prescott House.
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
- Consideration: Ordinance lowering the speed limit on Country Club Boulevard.
- Consideration: Ordinance amending Articles I and XI of the City Code with respect to Permitted uses.
- Comments from residents and attendees.
- Announcement: The next regular meeting of the City Council is September 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
- Adjourn.
PRE-MEETING AGENDA
CITY HALL PRE-COUNCIL (A-106)
SEPTEMBER 8, 2025, 6:30 P.M.___________
- Contract with Skipper Consultants to conduct a traffic study on Wilderness Road/Fair Oaks Drive- Richard Caudle.
- Change order for the installation of raised curb channelizer on Cahaba Road at Culver Road and Lane Park Road – Sam Gaston.
- Executive Session
Paste the text string below to your URL to go to the City's website to obtain the complete agenda packets including resolutions, ordinances and supporting documentation:https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-147