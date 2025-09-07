Agenda for Sept. 8 City Council meeting

× Expand city council agenda

MEETING AGENDA

MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBER (A-108)

56 CHURCH STREET

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213

SEPTEMBER 8, 2025, 7:00 P.M.

As a matter of convenience, members of the public are invited to listen and observe in public meetings by YouTube video. Presenters and others interested in a particular matter for discussion are encouraged to attend the meeting in-person. The City is not responsible for technical issues that may occur that interfere with the video. The City Council, at its sole discretion, may proceed with its in-person business meeting regardless of whether virtual attendees can hear and/or observe the proceedings. To access the YouTube video go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.

Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation. Parkinson Awareness Day Proclamation. Proclamation requesting the City of Mountain Brook to illuminate the City fountain red in honor of the Parkinson’s Tulip Gala. Approval of the minutes of the August 11, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council. Approval of the minutes of the August 15, 2025 special meeting of the City Council. Consideration: Resolution reaffirming the City’s 2024 Storm Water Management Program Plan. Consideration: Resolution authorizing the execution of the service agreement with the Prescott House. Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property. Consideration: Ordinance lowering the speed limit on Country Club Boulevard. Consideration: Ordinance amending Articles I and XI of the City Code with respect to Permitted uses. Comments from residents and attendees. Announcement: The next regular meeting of the City Council is September 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Adjourn.

PRE-MEETING AGENDA

MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL

CITY HALL PRE-COUNCIL (A-106)

56 CHURCH STREET

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213

SEPTEMBER 8, 2025, 6:30 P.M.___________

Contract with Skipper Consultants to conduct a traffic study on Wilderness Road/Fair Oaks Drive- Richard Caudle. Change order for the installation of raised curb channelizer on Cahaba Road at Culver Road and Lane Park Road – Sam Gaston. Executive Session

Paste the text string below to your URL to go to the City's website to obtain the complete agenda packets including resolutions, ordinances and supporting documentation:https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-147