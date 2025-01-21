Alabama Accordion Association hosting two free concerts this weekend

× Expand Stock Photo The Alabama Accordion Association is hosting two free concerts in Mountain Brook on Jan. 25.

Alabama Accordion Association is hosting two free concerts this Saturday.

The concerts will be held at 1 and 7 p.m. at Brookwood Baptist Church, and performers will include President of the American Accordionists Association, Frank Busso and Violinist Henry Tysler.

Busso is the Director of the Air Force Strolling Strings and performed at the President's Inauguration at the White House on Wednesday.

The accordion was developed as an alternative to the Church Pipe Organ. Up until the mid-1950s, the accordion was the most popular musical instrument in the United States.

For more information, visit bamaaccordionists.com.