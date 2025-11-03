Alabama Craft Guild to host fine craft show Nov. 8-9 at botanical gardens

The Alabama Craft Guild will host its annual Fine Craft Show at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens the weekend of Nov. 8-9. The juried event showcases a wide range of handmade works by Alabama artisans, including jewelry, clay, wood, fiber, glass, metal and more.

Show hours are Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A $5 entrance donation per adult is requested. Light refreshments will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Garden Club of Alabama District III’s college horticulture scholarship fund.

The show has been a staple in the Birmingham arts calendar since 1972 and features dozens of local artists working in traditional and modern forms.

For more information and a full list of artisans, visit alabamacraftguild.org.