Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday set for Feb. 20-22

Alabamians can stock up on emergency supplies without paying state sales tax during the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, and runs through midnight Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

During the three-day event, qualifying items may be purchased free of the state’s 4% sales tax. Most cities and counties across Alabama also participate, waiving local sales taxes to increase savings.

The annual holiday is intended to help families prepare for Alabama’s severe weather risks. For 2026, exemption limits have been increased following legislation approved in 2025. The updated thresholds allow shoppers to purchase:

Severe weather preparedness supplies costing less than $94 per item, tax free.

Portable generators and power cords costing less than $1,564, tax free.

In previous years, exemption limits were capped at $60 for supplies and $1,000 for generators.

“By updating these exemption limits to better reflect today’s costs, lawmakers ensured that this sales tax holiday continues to provide meaningful savings for Alabama families,” Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown said. “These changes help consumers purchase the items they need while also supporting Alabama retailers in their local communities. A true win-win.”

Retailers are encouraging customers to plan ahead.

Eligible items include flashlights, batteries, weather radios, first-aid kits, tarps and other qualifying emergency supplies, as well as portable generators. A full list of eligible items and participating local governments is available through the Alabama Department of Revenue and the Alabama Retail Association websites.