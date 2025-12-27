280 corridor residents can ring in the new year with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Orchestra

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra will welcome the new year with New Year’s Eve: A Viennese Celebration, a longstanding holiday tradition conducted by Chris Confessore and inspired by the Vienna Philharmonic’s iconic New Year concert.

The program highlights the elegance and charm of Old-World Europe through the music of Johann Strauss Jr. and his family, along with other works that capture the romance and refinement of 19th-century Vienna. Graceful waltzes and spirited polkas set the tone for an evening rooted in celebration and tradition.

Joining the orchestra is soprano Laura Corina Sanders, whose performance adds a vocal centerpiece to the program. The concert is designed as both a musical celebration and a reflection on Vienna’s lasting influence on classical music and cultural tradition.

The performance is presented with support from concert sponsors Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith.