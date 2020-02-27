Alabama Voter Guide for the 2020 Primary

On Tuesday, March 3, Alabama voters will participate in the presidential primary elections and primary elections for U.S. Senate and several state and county positions.

In BirminghamWatch’s 2020 Primary Voter Guide, you’ll find:

A story on what candidates in the U.S. Senate race have to say about issues important to voters and why the Senate race is driving debate about the election.

have to say about issues important to voters and why the Senate race is driving debate about the election. A story about the candidates’ positions on issues in the Republican primary for president, and in the Democratic primary for president.

and in the A story about the statewide amendment on the ballot, which would move the state Board of Education from an elected board to an appointed one.

on the ballot, which would move the state Board of Education from an elected board to an appointed one. Profiles of candidates on the ballots in Jefferson and Shelby counties, including basic information about each of the candidates along with the top contributors to their campaigns, the main issues they’re citing in their campaigns and links to their web or social media sites.

on the ballots in Jefferson and Shelby counties, including basic information about each of the candidates along with the top contributors to their campaigns, the main issues they’re citing in their campaigns and links to their web or social media sites. Printable sample ballots you can use to mark your own choices for each race.

you can use to mark your own choices for each race. A Voter’s Toolbox of information about voting, including which districts will be on your ballot and how to find your polling place.

Any primary runoff elections will be held March 31. The statewide general election is Nov. 3.