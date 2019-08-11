Alabama Wildlife Center hosts Chirps and Chips fundraiser

Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle

The Alabama Wildlife Center held the eighth annual Chips & Chirps fundraiser event on Saturday, August 10 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

One of the center’s largest fundraisers of the year, the event featured live music from High Tide, casino-style games, food, drinks and a silent auction.

The education ambassador raptor birds were also on hand to meet guests and take photos with them. AWM Executive Director Doug Adair estimated a crowd of 300 attended the event.