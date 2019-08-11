Alabama Wildlife Center hosts Chirps and Chips fundraiser

The Alabama Wildlife Center held the eighth annual Chips & Chirps fundraiser event on Saturday, August 10 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

One of the center’s largest fundraisers of the year, the event featured live music from High Tide, casino-style games, food, drinks and a silent auction.

The education ambassador raptor birds were also on hand to meet guests and take photos with them. AWM Executive Director Doug Adair estimated a crowd of 300 attended the event.