ALDOT opens widened US 280 from Shades Creek Parkway to I-459

× Expand Map courtesy of Alabama Department of Transportation The Alabama Department of Transportation has completed the widening of U.S. 280 to four lanes each way between Shades Creek Parkway and Interstate 459. The state also resurfaced U.S. 280 between I-459 and the Cahaba River and is resurfacing the highway between Shades Creek Parkway and Rosedale Drive in Homewood.

The Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday morning opened the newly widened U.S. 280 between Shades Creek Parkway and Interstate 459.

The state for the past 16 months has been working to add a fourth lane going each direction on U.S. 280 between those points. The $53 million project increases the capacity of the 3-mile section of U.S. 280 by a third, according to ALDOT. Currently, nearly 100,000 vehicles travel between Homewood and I-459 daily.

In addition to the widened travel lanes, ALDOT also resurfaced one mile of U.S. 280 between I-459 and the Cahaba River.

Further improvements that are part of the project and still underway include:

A new, widened Pump House Road bridge

A third left turn lane from U.S. 280 West to I-459 South

A third through lane on U.S. 280 West across I-459

Resurfacing from Rosedale Drive to Shades Creek Parkway

New permanent signage

Most of the additional upgrades should be completed by early October, followed by the opening of the finished Pump House Road bridge later this fall, ALDOT said.

ALDOT officials thanked the cities of Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Birmingham and Mountain Brook for their support during the widening project and said they greatly appreciate the public’s patience as work continues to improve U.S. 280 for the future.