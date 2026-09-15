ALDOT to close Pump House Road bridge over US 280 next week

× Expand Map courtesy of Alabama Department of Transportation This map shows the recommended detour route while the Pump House Road bridge over U.S. 280 is closed for several days Sept. 22-25.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close the Pump House Road bridge over U.S, 280 next week for several days to pour concrete that will connect the two recently constructed halves of a new bridge, the agency said Tuesday.

The contractor for the job plans to close the bridge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and, depending on how quickly the concrete dries, reopen the bridge tentatively on Friday, Sept. 25.

During this time, traffic still will be allowed to enter and exit U.S, 280 at Pump House Road but will not be able to cross the bridge itself, ALDOT said.

Motorists are encouraged to use Pump House Road to Caldwell Mill Road to Dolly Ridge Road back to Pump House Road as a detour in both directions.

Once completed, the newly widened Pump House Road bridge will include a middle turn lane and sidewalk.

The improvements are part of the overall U.S. 280 widening project between Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 459.

The $53 million U.S. 280 widening project is entering its final phase. The highway’s new four-lane configuration between Shades Creek Parkway and Interstate 459 opened to traffic last week. Final U.S. 280 lane improvements should wrap up in the coming weeks, while the wider Pump House Road bridge’s completion should follow this fall, ALDOT said.

“The public’s patience as we continue to improve U.S. 280 for the future is also greatly appreciated,” the agency said.