ALDOT to close US 280 right lanes for five nights Sept. 7-12

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close the right lanes on eastbound and westbound U.S. 280 between Shades Creek Parkway and Interstate 459 overnight for five nights beginning this Sunday night, Sept. 7.

The right lanes will be closed each night from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Friday morning, Sept. 12, ALDOT spokesman Jon Paepcke said. That stretch of U.S. 280 covers more than 3 miles.

The lane closures are necessary for road widening work to take place, ALDOT said.

The lane closures are necessary for road widening work to take place, ALDOT said.