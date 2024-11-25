ALL IN Mountain Brook hosting tech and social media session for junior high parents

× Expand Illustration courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook and MB Plugged In are hosting an informational session on tech and social media on Dec. 2 for 5th and 6th grade parents.

The event, Technology & Social Media in Junior High, is being presented by Cameron Cole. Cole is the Director of Children, Youth, and Families at Church of the Advent. He is the founder and chairman of Rooted Ministry and is the author of multiple books.

There will be two sessions, one at 12:30 p.m. and another at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook Baptist Church. Register for the free event at https://www.allinmountainbrook.org/.