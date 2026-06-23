ALL IN Mountain Brook highlights year of expanded programs and community engagement

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ALL IN Mountain Brook is reflecting on a year of expanded programming and community engagement as the organization continues its mission of empowering individuals and families to thrive together.

During the 2025-26 year, ALL IN broadened its reach through educational programs, conferences, digital resources and community initiatives designed to support residents of all ages.

A major focus of the year was strengthening programming around issues affecting youth and families. Participants attended sessions covering topics such as digital discipline, gambling awareness, healthy communication strategies and parenting adolescents. Programs also explored the challenges of raising teenagers and provided practical tools for caregivers seeking to better understand adolescent development.

To expand access to these conversations, ALL IN launched a podcast available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Episodes addressed topics including vaping, ADHD and other issues impacting young people and families. The organization also introduced a YouTube channel, @ALLINMountainBrook, which provides livestream access to events and additional educational content.

Older adults were a focus through the Silver Spartans initiative, a yearlong monthly program that addressed functional fitness, relationships with grandchildren, grief, loneliness, technology use and personal safety. Organizers said the program created opportunities for continued learning and connection among senior residents.

ALL IN also continued its emphasis on mental health education by offering Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions. The training is designed to help adults recognize and respond to mental health challenges among young people.

Two of the organization's signature events, the ALL IN Parent Conference and the ALL IN Student Conference, drew strong participation during the year. Parent conference sessions covered topics including bullying, artificial intelligence in schools, supplement trends, family routines, substance misuse awareness, communication and grief. The event also featured student panels.

The student conference, held annually at Mountain Brook High School, focused on the relationship between physical and mental health and offered strategies for managing stress and daily pressures.

Another highlight was a partnership with local nonprofit GirlSpring, which featured a virtual presentation by adolescent psychologist and author Dr. Lisa Damour. The discussion focused on issues affecting adolescent girls and their development.

Beyond educational programming, ALL IN engaged the community through its Adventure Auction, which featured experience-based offerings from Mountain Brook residents and businesses while raising funds to support the organization's mission.

The organization also awarded the Dr. Dale Wisely ALL IN Service Scholarship, recognizing students who demonstrated exceptional service and leadership.

Throughout the year, ALL IN gathered feedback from students, parents, educators, city leaders, business owners and other community members through brainstorming sessions intended to help guide future programming and initiatives.

According to the organization, the year's efforts reflected its ongoing commitment to education, connection and proactive support for Mountain Brook families and residents.