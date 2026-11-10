ALL IN Mountain Brook holds first ALL IN Gives week

× Expand Image courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook is holding its inaugural ALL IN Gives giving week this week, Nov. 9-13, asking the community to support the organization’s work promoting the well-being and safety of Mountain Brook residents.

The campaign’s theme is “Investing in Our Community. Strengthening Us All.” Donations can be made through Friday at allinmountainbrook.org.

ALL IN works with local schools, public safety departments, community organizations and families on programs focused on prevention, education and support.

“The strength of Mountain Brook has always been its people and their willingness to invest in one another,” said Leigh Haver, ALL IN Mountain Brook board president. “ALL IN Mountain Brook builds on that spirit with our programs, resources, and partnerships that help keep our community safe, well, and connected. ALL IN Gives Week is an invitation for everyone to join our efforts.”

Shannon Lisenby, the organization’s fundraising vice president, said the week is a chance for the city to invest in itself.

“Every gift helps sustain the work that makes these resources and opportunities possible,” Lisenby said.

Beyond donating, the organization is asking residents to share the campaign with friends, neighbors and local businesses.

“Through ALL IN Gives, we hope everyone will find a way to be part of that effort, whether by making a gift, supporting our work, or sharing our mission with others,” said Becky Holt, ALL IN Mountain Brook executive director. “Every contribution and every connection helps strengthen our community.”