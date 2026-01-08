ALL IN Mountain Brook to host parent conference at junior high school

× Expand Image courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook will host the ALL IN Parent Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Mountain Brook Junior High, offering parents of students in kindergarten through high school practical tools and insight to support their children’s development.

The conference is designed to address key areas affecting families today, including mental health, family communication, academics and athletics. Educators and local experts will lead engaging sessions focused on connection, awareness and proactive support, with opportunities for discussion and meaningful conversation throughout the evening.

“I hope parents gain insight about many topics relevant to raising a family that include handling stress and anxiety, using AI, recognizing bullying and finding balance with extracurricular activities,” said Stacy White, ALL IN Mountain Brook’s programming vice president.

In addition to speaker sessions, the event emphasizes building community among parents. Becky Holt, executive director of ALL IN Mountain Brook, said the conference creates space for families to learn together while connecting with others facing similar challenges.

“When parents come together in a safe, welcoming environment to learn and share, it strengthens connection and empowerment across our community,” Holt said.

More information about speakers and topics is available at allinmountainbrook.org and on Instagram at @allinmtnbrook.