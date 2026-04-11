ALL IN online auction offers unique experiences while supporting local programs

× Expand Image courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook will host its ALL IN Adventure Auction April 20-24, offering participants the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the community.

The online auction will feature a variety of exclusive opportunities not typically available to the public, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission to promote safety, mental health and overall wellness for local youth and seniors.

Funds raised will help provide education, resources and free programming designed to strengthen and connect the Mountain Brook community.

The event will be accessible online, allowing participants to browse and place bids throughout the five-day auction. For more information or to participate, visit allinmountainbrook.org.