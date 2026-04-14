ALL IN scholarship honors service-minded Mountain Brook seniors

× Expand Image courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook is now accepting applications for the 2026 Dr. Dale Wisely ALL IN Service Scholarship, which recognizes Mountain Brook High School seniors who demonstrate a strong commitment to serving youth and improving their community.

The scholarship honors Dr. Dale Wisely, a co-founder of the organization and advocate for youth mental health. Renamed in his honor in 2023, the award highlights his legacy of service and dedication to helping young people succeed.

Eligible applicants must be Mountain Brook residents graduating from high school and planning to attend college. Selection criteria include a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.0, a history of service related to youth-focused issues such as mental health and community safety, strong character and a commitment to continued volunteerism.

Applicants must submit an application, transcript and two letters of recommendation. The deadline to apply is May 1.

For more information or to apply, visit allinmountainbrook.org.