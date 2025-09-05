AllSouth Appliance to Host Brand Day event Sept. 20

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – AllSouth Appliance will host its annual Brand Day event Saturday, Sept. 20, offering exclusive deals, giveaways, live cooking demonstrations and hands-on experiences with top appliance brands.

President Tyler Hillman said, “Brand Day is a great event as it brings many of our team members together along with vendors to showcase some of what’s new in the appliance and outdoor industry. For example, this year we have CR Plastics represented which is the premier recycled plastic outdoor furniture line.”

The one-day event will take place at AllSouth’s Birmingham showroom and is open to homeowners, designers, builders and anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen, laundry or outdoor entertaining spaces. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with leading brands such as GE, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, Napoleon Grills, Blackstone, Big Green Egg, Bosch, Thermador and more.

AllSouth Marketing Director Molly Kelly emphasized the value of Brand Day in bringing together the company’s clients and team. “Brand Day is one of our favorite events of the year because it’s one of the few times our customers, builders and designers are in one place,” Kelly said. “It allows us the opportunity to show our appreciation for the community that has supported our family-owned business.”

In addition to cooking demonstrations and exclusive deals, a raffle will be held with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama. Volunteers from the nonprofit will also be on-site to share their mission. Kelly noted that Brand Day is about more than the appliances on display. “It’s about creating experiences and giving back to our community through Make-A-Wish Alabama,” she said.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the event. Examples of prizes include a GE Countertop Ice Maker, a PK Grill, Miele vacuum, grilling accessories and more. Guests can enjoy cooking demonstrations, refreshments, giveaways and exclusive, one-day-only discounts. The event is free and open to the public. “We love that we can include a group like Make-A-Wish Alabama and have some fun with giveaways while benefitting children and their families,” Hillman said.

Brand Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AllSouth’s showroom, located at 345 State Farm Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35209.

For more information, visit Myallsouth.com or email Molly Kelly at molly@myallsouth.com.