City leaders earn Alabama League of Municipalities awards

Mountain Brook city officials were recently recognized for their longstanding dedication to the community during a city council meeting this week. Greg Cochran and Kayla Bass of the Alabama League of Municipalities attended the meeting to present three distinguished honors.

Council President Virginia Smith and Council President Pro Tem William “Billy” Pritchard each received the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of their over 25 years of service to Mountain Brook. The award highlights their decades-long commitment to municipal leadership and community engagement.

In addition, longtime City Manager Sam Gaston was presented with ALM’s Hometown Hero Award, celebrating his 32 years of service in his role. Gaston’s leadership and dedication have helped shape Mountain Brook’s city government and its relationship with residents.