Altamont senior a candidate for US Presidential Scholars honor

Jeffrey Youngson, a senior at The Altamont School, was recently selected as a candidate for one of the most prestigious awards open to American high school students.

Youngson, a Homewood resident, is in the running for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which was established in 1964 by presidential executive order.

The program honors only the most distin­guished graduating high school seniors. Only about 5,000 seniors were nominated nationwide as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates.

Application to the program is by invitation only. Students are invited to apply based on their SAT or ACT scores or nomination by a chief state school officer.

Candidates must then complete a compre­hensive application to continue in the program. In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will review the applications of all candidates and select up to 161 U.S. Presi­dential Scholars.

Youngson reported some impressive aca­demic credentials for his application. He earned a perfect 36 on the ACT, the high­est possible composite score. The ACT con­sists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science.

He became one of only 13 Altamont stu­dents to earn a perfect ACT score over the previous six years, said Laine Williams, the school's director of communications.

In September, Youngson - along with fellow Altamont students Alan Alderson and Audrey Williams - was also named a semifi­nalist in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million will be offered this spring.

The winners in the U.S. Presidential Schol­ars Program will be recognized during a cere­mony in June in Washington, D.C. Altamont has had two Presidential Scholars: David Goldenberg in 1997 and Rakesh Goli in 2012.

For more about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, go to www2.ed.gov/ programs/psp.