Altamont senior named 2021 Presidential Scholars candidate

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Altamont School. Amelia Neiman, a student at The Altamont School in Birmingham, has been selected as a candidate for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964 by executive order of the president, recognizes and honors our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Amelia Neiman, a senior at The Altamont School, has been selected as a candidate for this prestigious award.

Approximately 4,500 seniors, 96 from Alabama, were nominated nationwide as 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates.

Application to the Presidential Scholars program is by invitation only. Students are invited to apply based on their SAT or ACT scores or nomination by a chief state school officer. Candidates complete a comprehensive application to continue in the program.

In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will review the applications of all candidates. The Commission then selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for a high school student.

Presidential Scholars are recognized for their accomplishments during a ceremony held in June in Washington, D.C.

The Altamont School is proud to have two Presidential Scholars, David Goldenberg in 1997 and Rakesh Goli in 2012.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, go to ed.gov/programs/psp/about.html.

– Submitted by Laine Williams, Director of Communication, The Altamont School.