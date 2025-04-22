Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama hosting Garden Art Party

× Expand Stock photo Women raising glasses with white wine at an open air party with friends and family.

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama will host their annual Garden Art Party at Events at Haven on May 3.

Since its inception in 1997, the event has raised over $2.3 million to support local families affected by Alzheimer’s, with all proceeds staying in Alabama to provide respite care, home-delivered nutrition supplements and continence care.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., kicking off an evening filled with live music, a specialty cocktail from Tito’s and a live auction, with auction items including a Santa Rosa Beach condo, original artwork, restaurant packages, a bourbon collection, a private catered dinner party and more.

Tickets are $125, and include wine, beer and a cocktail buffet. Available at www.alzca.org/gap or at the door.