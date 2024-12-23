Annual Christmas tree recycling event returns to Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

In an effort to help both residents and the Birmingham Zoo, the city of Mountain Brook will host its annual Christmas tree recycling event during the zoo’s normal business hours.

Follow the signs to the designated tree drop zone that can be found through the construction entrance. Once trees are dropped off, they are chipped and made into mulch. Be sure all trees are clear of decorations to ensure a speedy drop-off experience. The event runs from Thursday through Jan. 7, 2025.