The 2024 Crestline Tent Sale is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, in Crestline Village.

The annual Crestline Tent Sale is back this Saturday, offering a variety of goods at reduced prices.

The event takes place all day and will be held on Church Street. Stop by Crestline Village to snag some sale items and spend the day supporting local businesses.

Visit business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events for more information.