Annual FOP Piggly Wiggly run returns to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of FOP Pig 5K Runners leave the starting line at the 2024 FOP Pig 5K. This year’s race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, hundreds of feet will pitter-patter across the streets of Mountain Brook. Sweat will bead across runners’ faces, and hurried breaths will echo down the route.

Many of these runners enjoy the adrenaline rush of a good 5K, while others join to support statewide charities through the Fraternal Order of Police, a national organization for law enforcement officers.

“Some time ago, we were brainstorming a fundraiser that could involve the community and raise money for local charities and fund the needs of our brothers and sisters in the F.O.P. I have been involved in many fundraisers, a 5K run and 1-mile walk, which create opportunities to interact with police officers and get out, bring your dogs, strollers and kids,” Nancy Cook, marathon host and member of the Mountain Brook F.O.P., said.

The Mountain Brook F.O.P. was chartered in 2012 and is one of the newest lodges in Alabama. The annual race tradition goes back to 2021; however, its notable history goes back to the ’70s, when officers embraced funny slang to lighten the seriousness often attached to the police.

“The ‘Pig Run’ is a spoof on the slang of the ’70s, when cops were often given that nickname. So, we laugh at this and partnered with Piggly Wiggly as our presenting sponsor, which they have joyfully done for the last four years. We are blessed to have many other local sponsors. Five years ago, when we had our first event, we had only 20 sign-ups and one sponsor. Last year we had 130 runners and 13 sponsors,” Cook said.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. The F.O.P. will keep official time. If you register before Oct. 30, you are guaranteed a long-sleeved shirt. Children will receive short-sleeved shirts. During the race, runners and walkers will have the chance to meet and talk with local police officers who serve Mountain Brook.

“My favorite part of the event is watching the kids get their prizes. They are always so excited about the medals they earned. While I have run the 5K, my absolute favorite thing is participating with the little kids who do the 1-mile fun run. They are so energetic and so proud of themselves. It always makes my heart smile,” Cook said.

Drinks and fruit will be available before the race. Look for appearances by the Piggly Wiggly mascot and Officer McGruff. Early packet pickup will be available Friday, Nov. 14, in front of Crestline Elementary School from 5 to 7 p.m.

Registration is now open. For more information, visit the race website.