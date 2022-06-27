Annual Midnight Ball celebrates 122 sophomores

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis. From left: Julie and Ava Gillis, Lucy and Kristin Ritter, Amy and Amelia Maziarz.

Mountain Brook’s annual Midnight Ball was held April 29 at Vestavia Country Club.

There were 122 sophomore girls presented beneath sheer draping and surrounded by arrangements of white hydrangeas, roses, tulips and cherry blossom branches.

Decorations at the event were coordinated by Beaty Coleman, Lindsey Lacey and Kelli Kelly, along with floral designer Julie Sandner.

The Midnight Ball, which included the presentation, seated dinner and dancing, was coordinated by event co-chairwomen Julie Gillis, Amy Maziarz and Kristin Ritter, and treasurer Christy Lee.

Additional committee chairwomen included Lee Alice Estes, Betsy Byars, Emily Dunn, Rhea Pelekis, Jana Rome, Leah Rice, Greer Black, Leigh Smith, Stacy White, Lisa Dorough, Lindsay Cutshall, Nikki Still, Christy Baynes, Richelle Simmons and Melanie Toronto.

The presentees included the following:

► Marisa Breeze Ajlouny

► Sarah Young Allen

► Eva Marie Andrews

– Submitted by Rhea Pelekis and edited by Village Living staff.