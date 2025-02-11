Annual Village 2 Village run returns to Mountain Brook streets

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The annual Village to Village run is hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. The event, which includes a 10K and a 7.5K course, will begin and end at Lane Parke, where a bustling race village will welcome attendees with music, local vendors, snacks, mimosas, beer and a kids zone.

Runners and community members alike are preparing to lace up for the 22nd annual Village to Village Run on March 8.

Hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, the race has become a beloved tradition, drawing hundreds of participants from across the Birmingham area to enjoy scenic streets, friendly competition and lively post-race festivities.

The event, which includes a 10K and a 7.5K course, will begin and end at Lane Parke, where a bustling race village will welcome attendees with music, local vendors, snacks, mimosas, beer and a kids zone. Sponsors include Publix, Trak Shak and Birmingham Pest and Mosquito Control.

Shelby Weir, communications manager for the chamber, shared that last year’s adjusted course design received rave reviews. As a result, the 2025 event will keep the same route.

“It starts in Lane Parke then winds through the cute Mountain Brook Village streets, past Birmingham Country Club, through Crestline Village and back to Lane Parke,” said Weir.

Once runners reach Crestline Village, the course splits to accommodate the two different distances. Those running the 7.5K will double back at Church Street, while 10K runners will cross the street and loop around Crestline before returning to the finish line.

Jeff Martinez, managing partner of Trak Shak, has been involved with the event as race director since 2019, but Trak Shak has been loosely involved with the event since its inception.

“The catalyst was the creativeness of the Mountain Brook Chamber finding a way to raise money and showcase the city,” said Martinez. “As the premier running store in the Greater Birmingham area, MBCC knew it would be a great idea for us to be involved to bring our expertise to the event side of things, including registration, timing and course setup.”

The race, which typically sees 400 to 700 participants annually, offers something for everyone. Runners of all levels can compete for “Village Gold” prizes awarded to overall winners, as well as first-, second- and third-place finishers in each age group. Every runner who crosses the finish line will also receive a finisher’s medal in the form of a custom-made, logoed, metal bottle opener.

Beyond the race, the atmosphere at Lane Parke promises to keep spirits high. The race village will feature a variety of local vendors offering everything from snacks and drinks to unique giveaways. Families, friends and supporters of the runners are encouraged to gather and cheer for participants as they cross the finish line.

Whether you’re racing for a personal best or simply enjoying the camaraderie, the Village to Village Run continues to embody Mountain Brook’s community spirit, offering a perfect blend of fitness, fun and fellowship.

The race begins at 8 a.m., and registration is open to all skill levels. Runners interested in participating can register online at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k.

The event will occur rain or shine, but organizers reserve the right to cancel in extreme circumstances. In the event of cancellation, there will be no refunds.