Antiques at the Gardens celebrates 20 years of design, art and antiques

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Antiques at the Gardens will celebrate its 20th anniversary Oct. 1-4 at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, bringing nationally known antiques dealers, interior designers, architects and other design experts to Birmingham.

Organized by Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and a committee of 150 volunteers, the annual event combines antiques and design with support for the Gardens. Twenty-eight dealers from across the country and beyond will offer furniture, fine art, porcelain, vintage and fine jewelry, silver, rugs, textiles, home décor and garden accessories.

The weekend also features talks, workshops and other programs with interior designers, floral designers, architects and landscape architects. Many individually ticketed events, including the Oct. 1 Gala in the Gardens, are already sold out, but general admission tickets remain available.

This year's anniversary will recognize Richard Keith Langham, Bart McCorquodale and Margot Shaw as honorees for their longtime involvement with the event. Langham, an Alabama native and Manhattan-based interior designer, also serves as the show's ambassador and has participated in Antiques at the Gardens for more than 15 years.

General admission shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Single-day general admission is $15, while a $30 weekend pass includes admission to shop all three days. Lectures, lunches and workshops are not included with general admission.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and its work to protect, maintain and share the Gardens with the community.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens is located at 2612 Lane Park Road. For tickets and more information, visit bbgardens.org/antiques-at-the-gardens or call 205-414-3950.