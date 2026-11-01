ARHA to honor state’s top hospitality professionals Monday in Mountain Brook

The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association will hold its 2026 Stars of the Industry Awards Dinner on Monday, Nov. 2, at The Hotel Wildemont in Mountain Brook.

The statewide event honors Alabama’s top restaurant, lodging and tourism professionals. Honorees and finalists are nominated by their peers and include employees, managers, chefs and owners from restaurants, hotels and tourism organizations across the state.

Registration and the ARHA Bartender Competition, featuring live cocktail preparation and judging, begin at 5 p.m. The dinner and awards program follow at 6:30 p.m., with winners recognized in more than a dozen categories.

The Hotel Wildemont, formerly the Grand Bohemian Hotel, is located at 2655 Lane Park Road.

ARHA represents the state’s restaurants, lodging, tourism and hospitality service companies. According to the association, the food service, hospitality and tourism industry is Alabama’s second-largest private industry employer.

Learn more at arhaonline.com.