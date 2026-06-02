Art-for-All Ball fundraiser supports healing arts programs

InToto Creative Arts will present its Art-for-All Ball on Saturday, June 13, from 4-6 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, 2655 Lane Park Road.

The fundraiser and silent auction will support InToto’s year-round arts programming, which serves more than 700 people in the Birmingham area through opportunities in visual art, creative writing, music, movement and theater. The nonprofit partners with local community organizations to provide creative outlets for individuals affected by social and economic hardships, including homelessness, incarceration, military service and mental health challenges.

The event will feature a curated collection of artwork created by InToto artists and collaborating community artists. Organizers say each piece reflects personal experiences and stories while helping raise funds for the organization’s healing arts initiatives.

Tickets are $70 and include access to the silent art auction, two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast. An online-only auction access ticket is also available for $20.

More information and tickets are available at intotocreativearts.org.