Art in the Village returns April 30 with over 40 vendors

× Expand Staff photo. Art in the Village 2022: Spring Art Festival — featuring more than 40 vendors — will take place Saturday, April 30, in Crestline Village at Mountain Brook City Hall.

Want some art in your weekend? Art in the Village 2022: Spring Art Festival is made to order.

The 41st annual event will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature more than 40 vendors displaying their work in Crestline Village at Mountain Brook City Hall.

Art in the Village, produced by the Mountain Brook Art Association, and the City of Mountain Brook, is free, family- and dog-friendly, handicap accessible and a community celebration of local artists.

In addition to buying the art, the festival gives an opportunity to meet the artists and get insight into their creative process.

This will be the first time that the event has been held at City Hall, according to the MBAA. There will be displays both indoors and outdoors.

City Hall is located at 56 Church St.

You can learn more about Art in the Village 2022 at the association website or the event’s Facebook page.