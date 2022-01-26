ArtBlink Gala again going virtual

× Expand A scene from the annual ArtBLINK fundraiser held each year at The Kirklin Clinic on the UAB campus. It raises money for research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB will once again be conducting its ArtBlink Gala, an event that brings people together to watch artists create artistic pieces and bid on them, on Feb. 4.

Instead of watching the artists live on stage, there will be a one-hour pre-recorded video of the artists creating their pieces.

A cancer survivor and other guests are scheduled to speak at the virtual event as well.

Between18 and 20 artists will be featured, including Homewood resident Thomas Andrew Finley.

The 37th annual event will celebrate the cancer center’s 50th year of being a National Cancer Institute, designated cancer center, said Danya Segrest, director of development at UAB.

The center is the only NCI in Alabama and a region that includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia.

Instead of being completely virtual this year, the ArtBlink Gala will be a hybrid event, Segrest said.

“We’re taking the first week of February and making it ‘ArtBlink Week,’” Segrest said. “On Feb. 2, we’re holding a reception for donors and faculty at The Fennec, and then on Feb. 4, we’ll have the virtual event.”

The art featured in the virtual event will be on display at the reception, Segrest said.

The reception also will honor Janie and David Brown for their efforts to make an impact in brain cancer research, she said.

Dr. Barry Sleckman, director of the O’Neal Cancer Center at UAB, said the staff collectively decided that returning to conduct the event in person wouldn’t be a good idea.

Attendees of the event will be able to order food through Iz Catering, and the food will be available for pickup at the Independence Plaza parking deck in Homewood on Feb. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit artblink.org