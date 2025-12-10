Attend the Mountain Brook menorah lighting on Dec. 15

× Expand Image courtesy of Chabad of Alabama

Chabad of Alabama in Mountain Brook will host a public menorah lighting on Monday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. outside Jeni’s Ice Creams in Mountain Brook Village.

In addition to the menorah lighting, attendees can enjoy a variety of holiday activities, including a blizzard experience, mini golf, cookie decorating, kids activities and more. Traditional treats such as latkes and donuts will also be available.

The event is free and open to the community. More information is available at chabadofalabama.com.