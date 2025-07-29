August edition preview: Elections, School and ... FOOTBALL

August brings high stakes and new beginnings across Mountain Brook — in classrooms, at city hall and under the stadium lights.

This month’s issue features our comprehensive voter guide ahead of key local elections. Graham Smith will take the helm in November, as she was unopposed in the mayoral race, and two City Council seats are up for grabs. We’ve compiled candidate bios, Q&As and side-by-side comparisons to help you cast an informed vote.

Emily Reed leads our back-to-school coverage with a look inside Mountain Brook High School, while Kyle Parmley gets you ready for kickoff with a football preview for the Spartans.

Also inside: a look back at high school from 1969, an event preview for Boiling N’ Bragging, and features on one local teen’s journey to the Girl Scout Gold Award and the legacy of Holli Simon.

Later this month, don’t miss Under the Lights — our annual football preview magazine, free at sponsor locations around town.

From elections to rivalries, August sets the tone. Be informed. Be present. Vote. And we’ll see you under the lights.