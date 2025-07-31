August Events Calendar

× Expand Layton Dudley The Crestline Tent Sale is back Aug. 16. This all-day shopping event in Crestline Village is perfectly timed for the back-to-school season.

First Day of School

Where: Mountain Brook Schools

When: Monday, Aug. 11

Call: 205-871-4608

Web: mtnbrook.k12.al.us

Details: Students in Mountain Brook City Schools will begin the 2025-26 academic year on Aug. 11. The district, recognized for its dedication to providing an effective, challenging and engaging education, serves approximately 4,400 students across six schools: four elementary schools, one junior high and one high school. From kindergartners stepping into classrooms for the first time to seniors at Mountain Brook High School embarking on their final year, students and staff are preparing for a year focused on academic excellence, innovation and community engagement.

Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Race & Festival

Where: East Lake Park

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, time TBD

Web: mpdragonboats.swell.gives

Cost: Sponsorship opportunities starting at $50

Details: The 5th annual Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Race & Festival brings together hundreds of people to compete in Dragon Boat racing, which legend says originated more than 2,300 years ago in China. Local corporate and community teams of 20 paddlers will race while raising funds for Mitchell’s Place, which specializes in improving the lives of children affected by autism and other developmental disabilities.

Crestline Tent Sale

Where: Crestline Village

When: Saturday, Aug. 16, all day

Call: 205-871-3779

Web: business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events

Cost: Free

Details: This all-day shopping event in Crestline Village is perfectly timed for the back-to-school season. The annual sale features special promotions and discounted merchandise from local merchants. In addition to in-store deals, many businesses will set up tents and displays outside, creating a festive sidewalk sale atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity to support local retailers and find unique deals in a fun, community-focused setting.

Sidewalk Film Festival

Where: Downtown Birmingham Historic Theatre District

When: Aug. 18-24

Web: sidewalkfest.com/festival/sidewalk-film-festival

Tickets: Prices range from $10 for a festival weekend general admission ticket to $300 for a VIP Pass

Details: Celebrating independent cinema, the weeklong event features narrative films, documentaries, shorts and animated works from local, national and international filmmakers. Hosted by the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, the festival includes screenings, panel discussions and social events.

First Football Game of the Season

Where: Spartan Stadium

When: Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Web: ​​gofan.co/app/school/AL1582

Details: Mountain Brook High School’s varsity football team will kick off its 2025 season at home against Demopolis. The matchup marks the Spartans’ first game of the year and sets the tone for the upcoming season.

Election Day

Where: Mountain Brook polling locations

When: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Web: mtnbrook.org/cmo/page/city-election-calendar-2025

Details: Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls on Aug. 26 to elect two new City Council representatives. Graham Smith is unopposed in the mayor’s race. Elected candidates will take office Nov. 3.

City Meetings

Aug. 4: Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall

Aug. 5: Board of Landscape Design, 5:30 p.m., City Hall

Aug. 11: Board of Education, 3:30 p.m., call BOE for location

Aug. 11 & 25: City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Aug. 12: Park Board, 5 p.m., Council Chamber, City Hall

Library Events

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga With Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Open Maker Lab, Creation Station – Rainbow Suncatchers, 2-5 p.m.

Aug. 4: Sustainable Style Bandana Necklaces with Dabble Arts Studio, 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 6: Niki Sepsas presents Ancient Greece: Crossroads of Gods & Heroes, 2-3 p.m.

Aug. 9: Crafterday Meetup (bring your own craft), 10 a.m.-noon

Aug. 11: Great Short Stories Book Club – “A Reputation” by Richard Edward Connell, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: Bookies Book Club (title TBD), 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 12 & 19: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m.

Aug. 16 & 27: Medicare Made Clear, 10:30 a.m.-noon and 10-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 19: O’Neal Library Board Meeting, 8-10:30 a.m.

Aug. 26: Books & Beyond Book Club – fiction in translation by women, 6:30-8 p.m.

Aug. 26-28: Snacks & Library FAQs for Teens (all day)