Back When: MBHS Class of 1969

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School was founded in 1966, and one of its first yearbooks gives us a glimpse into the life of the class of 1969.

The school’s 1969 yearbook memorializes one of the first years of education at MBHS in photos, capturing the school’s first homecoming, football and basketball games, the Dorians, homecoming queen, class representatives and more.

The hallways come to life on the pages, but you don’t have to look beyond the first few pages to get a feel for what the school was all about.

“We spend our lives in crowds, seldom coming face to face with our own selves,” reads an inscription. “A time comes, though, when each person has to answer the question, ‘Who am I?’

“How do we find our identity? We discover ourselves…

“By a strange paradox we are brought back to the beginning — to the crowds — yet now we realize that the people are not simply crowds, but individuals. Thus this annual is dedicated to the entire student body of Mountain Brook and to the spirit of each individual.”