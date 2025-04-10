Back When: The rise and fall of Mountain Brook gas stations

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. The Shell station in Mountain Brook Village is now the only gas station in Mountain Brook Village.

The post-World War II era of the 1950s brought a surge of automobile travel, making gas stations a crucial part of Mountain Brook Village. In “Mountain Brook Village: Then and Now,” the Birmingham Historical Society explained that Cahaba Road served as a waypoint for travelers heading south, and filling stations became common developments in the town center. These stations stood out against the distinctive Tudor-style architecture, with their metal structures and bold trademark signage.

However, the landscape of travel changed with the opening of U.S. 280. The new route diverted traffic away from Cahaba Road, reducing the number of travelers stopping in the village. As a result, many of the once-thriving gas stations shut down, marking the end of an era.

Today, only one gas station remains in Mountain Brook Village, serving local residents rather than highway travelers. Its presence is a reminder of a time when the village was a bustling stop along the road south.