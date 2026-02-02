Backyard composting basics workshop at Botanical Gardens offers practical tips for home gardeners

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

“Basics of Backyard Composting” will take place Friday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Adventure Classroom and Bruno Vegetable Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The workshop will focus on how to turn everyday kitchen scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich compost that supports healthier gardens.

The program will be led by Bronson Lubresky, an urban regional extension agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Lubresky will cover composting fundamentals, common troubleshooting challenges and practical techniques for creating and maintaining a successful backyard compost system.

Lubresky is a graduate of Auburn University with a background in nursery and greenhouse management and horticultural science. He has previously worked as a crop production specialist at O’o Farms in Maui and is a certified arborist.

The cost to attend is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/basics-of-backyard-composting.