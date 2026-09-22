Bark in the Park brings stories, crafts and games to Cahaba River Walk

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

O'Neal Library will host Bark in the Park: A Pop Up Program on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10-11 a.m. at Cahaba River Walk Park.

The all-ages program invites children to bring an adult and a well-behaved dog for an outdoor morning featuring dog-themed stories, crafts, games and challenges.

Dogs can participate off leash in activities held inside the park's designated dog park. They must remain leashed in all other areas of Cahaba River Walk Park.

The program will take place at Cahaba River Walk Park, 3503 Overton Road. For more information, visit oneallibrary.org.