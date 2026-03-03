Barry Mitchell’s Smilemaker’s Show set for O’Neal Library Family Night

O’Neal Library will host Family Night featuring Barry Mitchell’s Smilemaker’s Show on Tuesday, March 10, in the Community Meeting Room and Conference Room. A light dinner will be served beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed by the show at 5:30 p.m.

Mitchell brings a mix of comedy, magic and puppetry to the stage, including appearances by Sam the Talking Turtle and Hyena the Laughing Chicken. Known for engaging audiences of all ages, his high-energy performance promises laughs for children and adults alike.

The event is open to all ages with an adult. No registration is required.