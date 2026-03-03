Barry Mitchell’s Smilemaker’s Show set for O’Neal Library Family Night

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

O’Neal Library will host Family Night featuring Barry Mitchell’s Smilemaker’s Show on Tuesday, March 10, in the Community Meeting Room and Conference Room. A light dinner will be served beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed by the show at 5:30 p.m.

Mitchell brings a mix of comedy, magic and puppetry to the stage, including appearances by Sam the Talking Turtle and Hyena the Laughing Chicken. Known for engaging audiences of all ages, his high-energy performance promises laughs for children and adults alike.

The event is open to all ages with an adult. No registration is required.