Basecoat set to open at Lane Parke

× Expand Photo by Carter Photography + Design via Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Basecoat will open in Lane Parke on Sept. 10.

Basecoat will be coming to Lane Parke in early September, a premier destination for luxurious nail care and wellness services.

Following the success of their flagship spa on 5th Avenue, the new location will continue to offer high-quality manicures, pedicures, and spa treatments in a serene and upscale environment.

“We are so excited to celebrate the grand opening of Basecoat at Lane Parke,” said Jackie Hollingsworth, Leasing Associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “The Mountain Brook community has eagerly anticipated this opening since its announcement in 2021, and it’s finally here! This addition perfectly complements Lane Parke, where you can truly do it all—from grocery shopping and mailing packages to dining, fitness, and retail therapy. We’re excited to welcome them as the perfect enhancement to our tenant mix.”

Basecoat at Lane Parke will celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 and a soft opening of appointment only service will begin the following day. Their grand opening will be Sept. 10.