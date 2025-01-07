BaseCoat celebrates five months in Lane Parke

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens. Basecoat, a nail salon and spa, opened in Lane Parke in Mountain Brook in September 2024.

BaseCoat, a nail salon and spa, rang in the new year celebrating five months of business in their Lane Parke location.

Located at 911 Jemison Lane, Suite 911, in Mountain Brook, the salon launched a soft opening in late August and celebrated their grand opening in September. They also held a ribbon cutting alongside the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce in November.

“We are so thankful for a successful grand opening and the welcoming and support of such an amazing community,” BaseCoat said in an Instagram post celebrating the ribbon cutting.

The chamber noted that the business is a great addition to the shopping center, providing “fantastic service and artistry.”

BaseCoat’s flagship spa is located on 5th Avenue in downtown Birmingham, and the business specializes in luxurious nail care and wellness services. The new location continues to offer high-quality manicures, pedicures, artificial nails, waxing and spa treatments in a serene and upscale environment.

They also have an esthetician who offers facials.

BaseCoat is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are appreciated but not required, and walk-ins are not taken after 6:15 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 205-848-2100 or visit laneparke.com/store/basecoat-on-fifth.