Battle of the Badges returns for third year in Mountain Brook

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The third annual Mountain Brook Battle of the Badges will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Mountain Brook High School Rec Field 1.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the national anthem and a presentation of the colors. The softball game will follow from 6-8 p.m.

Members of the Mountain Brook Police Department and Mountain Brook Fire Department will compete in the friendly matchup, giving families a chance to support and celebrate local first responders.

The event is free.

For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.